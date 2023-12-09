Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Arkansas 6-3, Oklahoma 8-0

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Arkansas has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 4:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Oklahoma Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Furman scored an imposing 83 points on Monday, Arkansas still came out on top. The Razorbacks took their match against the Paladins 97-83. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.3% better than the opposition, as Arkansas' was.

Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chandler Lawson, who scored 19 points along with 3 blocks, and Khalif Battle, who scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Trevon Brazile, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They put the hurt on the Friars with a sharp 72-51 victory. Oklahoma might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won six matches by 21 points or more this season.

Oklahoma got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Milos Uzan out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Javian McCollum was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Razorbacks' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 8-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid victory over Oklahoma in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 88-78. Does Arkansas have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oklahoma turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Arkansas has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oklahoma.