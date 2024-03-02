Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Houston 25-3, Oklahoma 19-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Lloyd Noble Center. Houston is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Last Tuesday, the Cougars earned a 67-59 win over the Bearcats.

L.J. Cryer was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 22 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Wan Roberts, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Oklahoma faltered in their match on Wednesday. They took a 58-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cyclones. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma has scored all season.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 25-3 with that victory, which was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Sooners, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-9 record this season.