Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Oklahoma looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Kansas.

Oklahoma came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Kansas 19-6, Oklahoma 18-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas is 9-1 against the Sooners since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Kansas is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Kansas won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Monday. They took a serious blow against the Red Raiders, falling 79-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kansas has scored all season.

Kansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Johnny Furphy, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sooners ended up a good deal behind the Bears on Tuesday and lost 79-62. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Oklahoma in their matchups with the Bears: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Rivaldo Soares, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Jayhawks' loss dropped their record down to 19-6. As for the Sooners, their loss dropped their record down to 18-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Kansas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Kansas is a slight 2-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.