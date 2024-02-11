Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oklahoma and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-26 lead against Okla. State.

Oklahoma came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Okla. State 10-13, Oklahoma 17-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Lloyd Noble Center. Okla. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Cowboys lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 79-63 margin.

Despite the loss, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Javon Small, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's game on Tuesday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They strolled past the Cougars with points to spare, taking the game 82-66.

Oklahoma's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Milos Uzan, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Uzan didn't help Oklahoma's cause all that much against the Knights on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Javian McCollum, who scored 20 points.

The Cowboys have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season. As for the Sooners, their victory bumped their record up to 17-6.

Okla. State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Oklahoma.

While only Oklahoma took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Okla. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs the Sooners over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 12.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.