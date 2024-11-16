Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Stetson 1-1, Oklahoma 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Hatters fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center.

Stetson will head into Monday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Thursday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Monday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a bruising 74-52 loss at the hands of The Citadel. The Hatters haven't had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stetson struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as The Citadel racked up 16.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with Northwestern State on Monday as they won 73-57.

Jalon Moore was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Stetson's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Oklahoma, they now have a winning record of 1-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stetson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 25-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

