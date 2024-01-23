Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas 13-5, Oklahoma 15-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Texas has not done well against Baylor recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Bears, the Longhorns got past the Bears on a last-second layup. Having forecasted a close victory for Texas, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dylan Disu, who scored 19 points. Tyrese Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 69-65 W over the Bearcats. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Oklahoma was the better team in the second half.

Oklahoma's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Otega Oweh, who scored 14 points. Another player making a difference was Javian McCollum, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Longhorns' victory bumped their record up to 13-5. As for the Sooners, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas skirted past Oklahoma 85-83 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.