Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas State 1-1, Oklahoma 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Texas State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the RedHawks by a score of 75-65.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Delta Devils at home to the tune of 82-43. With Oklahoma ahead 50-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Sam Godwin and Otega Oweh were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds and the latter earned 20 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The victory got the Bobcats back to even at 1-1. As for the Sooners, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Texas State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 9-18-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Texas State considering the team was a sub-par 5-11 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $690.17. On the other hand, Oklahoma will play as the favorite, and the team was 9-4 as such last season.





The over/under is set at 136 points.

