Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Baylor 22-5; Oklahoma State 13-13

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the #10 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

This past Saturday, the Cowboys narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Kansas State Wildcats 82-79. Oklahoma State's guard Bryce Thompson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the TCU Horned Frogs 72-62 this past Saturday. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: forward Jeremy Sochan (17), guard Matthew Mayer (16), guard Kendall Brown (13), guard James Akinjo (11), and forward Flo Thamba (10).

Oklahoma State is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Oklahoma State is now 13-13 while Baylor sits at 22-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys have allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the fifth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma State, the Bears come into the game boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.3. In other words, Oklahoma State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma State.

Jan 15, 2022 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Baylor 54

Mar 12, 2021 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Baylor 74

Mar 04, 2021 - Baylor 81 vs. Oklahoma State 70

Jan 23, 2021 - Baylor 81 vs. Oklahoma State 66

Feb 08, 2020 - Baylor 78 vs. Oklahoma State 70

Jan 18, 2020 - Baylor 75 vs. Oklahoma State 68

Mar 06, 2019 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Baylor 64

Jan 14, 2019 - Baylor 73 vs. Oklahoma State 69

Feb 06, 2018 - Baylor 67 vs. Oklahoma State 56

Jan 15, 2018 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma State 60

Feb 08, 2017 - Baylor 72 vs. Oklahoma State 69

Jan 07, 2017 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma State 57

Jan 27, 2016 - Baylor 69 vs. Oklahoma State 65

Jan 05, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Oklahoma State 62

Injury Report for Oklahoma State

Injury Report for Baylor

Adam Flagler: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

LJ Cryer: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Langston Love: Out for the Season (Knee)

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua: Out for the Season (Knee)

Dain Dainja: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

No Injury Information