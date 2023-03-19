Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Oklahoma State

Regular Season Records: Eastern Washington 23-10; Oklahoma State 19-15

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 19 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the second round of the NIT.

The Eagles netted an 81-74 win over the Washington State Cougars on Tuesday. Guard Steele Venters was the offensive standout of the contest for Eastern Washington, picking up 27 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They snuck past the Youngstown State Penguins with a 69-64 victory. Oklahoma State relied on the efforts of forward Moussa Cisse, who dropped a double-double on 13 boards and ten points, and forward Tyreek Smith, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Washington ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. But Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 12th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.