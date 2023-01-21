Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Iowa State 14-3; Oklahoma State 10-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #12 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cyclones winning the first 84-81 on the road and Oklahoma State taking the second 53-36.
Iowa State had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, taking their game 78-67. Iowa State's guard Jaren Holmes looked sharp as he had 21 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma State wrapped it up with a 72-56 win at home. Four players on the Cowboys scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Thompson (19), forward Kalib Boone (15), guard Avery Anderson III (14), and guard Woody Newton (12). Thompson hadn't helped his team much against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cyclones are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Iowa State is now 14-3 while Oklahoma State sits at 10-8. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Iowa State enters the matchup with only 58.5 points allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them fourth in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Oklahoma State 53 vs. Iowa State 36
- Jan 26, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. Oklahoma State 81
- Feb 16, 2021 - Oklahoma State 76 vs. Iowa State 58
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma State 81 vs. Iowa State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - Oklahoma State 73 vs. Iowa State 61
- Jan 21, 2020 - Iowa State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Iowa State 72 vs. Oklahoma State 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Iowa State 69 vs. Oklahoma State 63
- Feb 27, 2018 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Iowa State 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Iowa State 87
- Mar 09, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Oklahoma State 83
- Feb 28, 2017 - Iowa State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 83
- Jan 11, 2017 - Iowa State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 86
- Feb 29, 2016 - Iowa State 58 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 06, 2016 - Iowa State 64 vs. Oklahoma State 59