Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Iowa State 14-3; Oklahoma State 10-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #12 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cyclones winning the first 84-81 on the road and Oklahoma State taking the second 53-36.

Iowa State had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, taking their game 78-67. Iowa State's guard Jaren Holmes looked sharp as he had 21 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma State wrapped it up with a 72-56 win at home. Four players on the Cowboys scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Thompson (19), forward Kalib Boone (15), guard Avery Anderson III (14), and guard Woody Newton (12). Thompson hadn't helped his team much against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cyclones are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Iowa State is now 14-3 while Oklahoma State sits at 10-8. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Iowa State enters the matchup with only 58.5 points allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them fourth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.