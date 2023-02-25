Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Kansas State 21-7; Oklahoma State 16-12

What to Know

The #14 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a win, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.

K-State beat the Baylor Bears 75-65 on Tuesday. K-State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 25 points, and guard Markquis Nowell, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road by a decisive 85-67 margin. Guard John-Michael Wright had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are now 21-7 while the Cowboys sit at 16-12. K-State is 15-5 after wins this season, and Oklahoma State is 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.