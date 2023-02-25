Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Kansas State 21-7; Oklahoma State 16-12
What to Know
The #14 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a win, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.
K-State beat the Baylor Bears 75-65 on Tuesday. K-State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 25 points, and guard Markquis Nowell, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road by a decisive 85-67 margin. Guard John-Michael Wright had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Wildcats are now 21-7 while the Cowboys sit at 16-12. K-State is 15-5 after wins this season, and Oklahoma State is 7-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Kansas State 65 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas State 79
- Feb 02, 2022 - Kansas State 71 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Oklahoma State 70 vs. Kansas State 54
- Mar 04, 2020 - Oklahoma State 69 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 11, 2020 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Kansas State 85 vs. Oklahoma State 46
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Kansas State 82 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Jan 10, 2018 - Kansas State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Kansas State 68
- Jan 18, 2017 - Kansas State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 88
- Mar 09, 2016 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas State 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 73