Who's Playing

Kansas @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Kansas 20-5; Oklahoma State 16-9

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 4-12 against the #9 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Oklahoma State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Cowboys beat the Iowa State Cyclones 64-56 this past Saturday. Oklahoma State's guard John-Michael Wright filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday as they made off with a 78-55 win. The oddsmakers were on Kansas' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jalen Wilson, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five steals and five rebounds, and guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who had 16 points. Wilson had some trouble finding his footing against the Texas Longhorns last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The wins brought the Cowboys up to 16-9 and the Jayhawks to 20-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma State, Kansas enters the game with nine steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. In other words, Oklahoma State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.