Who's Playing
Kansas @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Kansas 20-5; Oklahoma State 16-9
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 4-12 against the #9 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Oklahoma State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Cowboys beat the Iowa State Cyclones 64-56 this past Saturday. Oklahoma State's guard John-Michael Wright filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.
Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday as they made off with a 78-55 win. The oddsmakers were on Kansas' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jalen Wilson, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five steals and five rebounds, and guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who had 16 points. Wilson had some trouble finding his footing against the Texas Longhorns last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The wins brought the Cowboys up to 16-9 and the Jayhawks to 20-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma State, Kansas enters the game with nine steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. In other words, Oklahoma State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Kansas 69 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Feb 14, 2022 - Kansas 76 vs. Oklahoma State 62
- Jan 04, 2022 - Kansas 74 vs. Oklahoma State 63
- Feb 08, 2021 - Kansas 78 vs. Oklahoma State 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Oklahoma State 75 vs. Kansas 70
- Feb 24, 2020 - Kansas 83 vs. Oklahoma State 58
- Jan 27, 2020 - Kansas 65 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas 72 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas 84 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Kansas 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas 90 vs. Oklahoma State 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 15, 2016 - Kansas 94 vs. Oklahoma State 67
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma State 86 vs. Kansas 67