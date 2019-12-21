How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Minnesota 5-5; Oklahoma State 8-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will compete for holiday cheer at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Oklahoma Center. Oklahoma State will be seeking to avenge the 83-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 30 of last year.

The Cowboys didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Cougars on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 win. Four players on the Cowboys scored in the double digits: F Yor Anei (18), F Cameron McGriff (12), G Thomas Dziagwa (11), and G Lindy Waters III (11).

Meanwhile, Minnesota strolled past the Ohio State Buckeyes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 84-71. G Marcus Carr took over for Minnesota, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven dimes.

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma State to 8-2 and Minnesota to 5-5. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bank of Oklahoma Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Oklahoma State and Minnesota both have one win in their last two games.