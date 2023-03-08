Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State
Regular Season Records: Oklahoma 15-16; Oklahoma State 17-14
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Center in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Oklahoma State will be hoping to build upon the 71-61 win they picked up against the Sooners when they previously played in February.
The Cowboys came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-68. Oklahoma State's guard Caleb Asberry looked sharp as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma enjoyed a cozy 74-60 win over TCU. Forward Tanner Groves was the offensive standout of the game for the Sooners, posting a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cowboys are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oklahoma State, who are 15-16 against the spread.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. The Sooners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma State have won ten out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Jan 18, 2023 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. Oklahoma 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Oklahoma State 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Oklahoma 55
- Mar 01, 2021 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Oklahoma 75
- Feb 27, 2021 - Oklahoma State 94 vs. Oklahoma 90
- Feb 22, 2020 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Jan 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Oklahoma State 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. Oklahoma 60
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 81
- Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma 109 vs. Oklahoma State 89
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Oklahoma 92
- Jan 30, 2017 - Oklahoma State 68 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma 71 vs. Oklahoma State 49
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 72