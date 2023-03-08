Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma 15-16; Oklahoma State 17-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Center in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Oklahoma State will be hoping to build upon the 71-61 win they picked up against the Sooners when they previously played in February.

The Cowboys came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-68. Oklahoma State's guard Caleb Asberry looked sharp as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma enjoyed a cozy 74-60 win over TCU. Forward Tanner Groves was the offensive standout of the game for the Sooners, posting a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cowboys are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oklahoma State, who are 15-16 against the spread.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. The Sooners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won ten out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma.