Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-2; Oklahoma State 4-2

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Prairie View A&M came out on top against the Red Wolves by a score of 67-59.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State took their game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday by a conclusive 82-56 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 14.5 points in the Cowboys' favor. The top scorer for Oklahoma State was guard Bryce Thompson (18 points).

The wins brought the Panthers up to 4-2 and Oklahoma State to 4-2. Prairie View A&M is 2-1 after wins this year, Oklahoma State 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.