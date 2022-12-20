Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6-5; Oklahoma State 7-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be home for the holidays to greet the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Cowboys beat the Wichita State Shockers 59-49 this past Saturday. Guard Bryce Thompson (19 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was a heavy favorite Friday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Schreiner Mountaineers 104-69 at home.

Oklahoma State is now 7-4 while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi sits at 6-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cowboys have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the 11th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Oklahoma State, the Islanders come into the game boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.5. In other words, Oklahoma State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the last eight years.