Who's Playing

Texas-Arlington @ Oklahoma State

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas-Arlington Mavericks will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Gallagher-Iba Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Oklahoma State (15-15), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Texas-Arlington struggled last season, too, ending up 11-18.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cowboys were 17th best (top 5%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 16.1 on average. Less enviably, the Mavericks ranked 50th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the team accrued 14 on average (bottom 86%). The good news for Texas-Arlington, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Oklahoma State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.49

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Texas-Arlington in the last eight years.