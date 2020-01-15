How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas 11-4; Oklahoma State 9-6
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off against the Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Texas is surely hoping to exploit.
The Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the TCU Horned Frogs when they played on Saturday, losing 52-40. G Avery Anderson III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- Texas prevailed over the Kansas State Wildcats 64-50 on Saturday. The top scorer for Texas was G Matt Coleman III (14 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Cowboys are now 9-6 while the Longhorns sit at 11-4. The Longhorns are 7-3 after wins this season, and the Cowboys are 2-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Texas 69 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Jan 08, 2019 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Texas 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas 65 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma State 65 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 04, 2017 - Texas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 79
- Mar 04, 2016 - Texas 62 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas 74 vs. Oklahoma State 69
