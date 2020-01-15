How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Texas @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas 11-4; Oklahoma State 9-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off against the Texas Longhorns at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Texas is surely hoping to exploit.

The Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the TCU Horned Frogs when they played on Saturday, losing 52-40. G Avery Anderson III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- Texas prevailed over the Kansas State Wildcats 64-50 on Saturday. The top scorer for Texas was G Matt Coleman III (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Cowboys are now 9-6 while the Longhorns sit at 11-4. The Longhorns are 7-3 after wins this season, and the Cowboys are 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma State.