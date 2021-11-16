Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: UMass Lowell 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-1

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The River Hawks escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Dayton Flyers by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The top scorer for UMass Lowell was Justin Faison (21 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oklahoma State and the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Cowboys wrapped it up with a 72-59 win at home.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 2-0 and Oklahoma State to 2-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: UMass Lowell ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.1 on average. But Oklahoma State comes into the game boasting the 12th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.