How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Wichita State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State (home) vs. Wichita State (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma State 7-1; Wichita State 7-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Wichita State Shockers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wichita State should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Georgetown Hoyas took down Oklahoma State 81-74. The Cowboys' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Lindy Waters III, who had 29 points and six assists along with six boards, and F Cameron McGriff, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Wichita State also played a game with a lot of turnovers (46) and won 95-69 over the Cent. Arkansas Bears. The Shockers got double-digit scores from five players: G Grant Sherfield (15), G Erik Stevenson (13), G Jamarius Burton (13), F Jaime Echenique (13), and G Tyson Etienne (13).

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their five home games.

When the teams last met two seasons ago, the Cowboys lost to the Shockers by a decisive 78-66 margin. Can the Cowboys avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.40

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Shockers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State and Wichita State both have one win in their last two games.