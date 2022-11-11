Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-1; Oklahoma 0-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Lloyd Noble Center. Arkansas-Pine Bluff should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Sooners will be looking to regain their footing.

Oklahoma lost 52-51 to the Sam Houston Bearkats on Monday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Sam Houston's Lamar Wilkerson with 0:01 left to play. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Oklahoma to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the game. The top scorer for Oklahoma was Grant Sherfield (14 points).

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown the Golden Lions laid on the Champion Christian Tigers.

Oklahoma's loss took them down to 0-1 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win pulled them up to 1-1. A win for the Sooners would reverse both their bad luck and Arkansas-Pine Bluff's good luck. We'll see if Oklahoma manages to pull off that tough task or if Arkansas-Pine Bluff keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.