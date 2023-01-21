Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Baylor 13-5; Oklahoma 11-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #21 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Baylor winning the first 65-51 and Oklahoma taking the second 72-67.

The Bears netted an 81-74 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. It was another big night for Baylor's guard Keyonte George, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road by a decisive 72-56 margin. Guard Grant Sherfield (15 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma.

Baylor is now 13-5 while the Sooners sit at 11-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears enter the game with 80.6 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Oklahoma has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.90%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won ten out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.