How to watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma (home) vs. Missouri (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 5-1; Missouri 4-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Sprint Center.

It looks like Oklahoma got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Stanford Cardinal took down the Sooners 73-54 on Monday.

As for Mizzou, it looks like Mizzou got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (26) and lost 63-52 to the Butler Bulldogs. A silver lining for Mizzou was the play of G Dru Smith, who had 19 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.