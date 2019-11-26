How to watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma 5-1; Missouri 4-2
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Sprint Center.
It looks like Oklahoma got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, the Stanford Cardinal took down the Sooners 73-54 on Monday.
As for Mizzou, it looks like Mizzou got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (26) and lost 63-52 to the Butler Bulldogs. A silver lining for Mizzou was the play of G Dru Smith, who had 19 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...