Ole Miss @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Ole Miss 6-0; Oklahoma 5-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Field House. Oklahoma will be hoping to build upon the 95-72 win they picked up against Ole Miss when they previously played in March of 2019.

The Sooners had enough points to win and then some against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Friday, taking their contest 77-64. Four players on Oklahoma scored in the double digits: guard Grant Sherfield (25), forward Sam Godwin (12), forward Jalen Hill (10), and forward Jacob Groves (10).

Meanwhile, Ole Miss strolled past the Siena Saints with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 74-62. Ole Miss' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Amaree Abram, who had 19 points, and forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Sooners to 5-1 and the Rebels to 6-0. Grant Sherfield will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 25 points this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ole Miss' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a 3-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.