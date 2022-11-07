Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Oklahoma

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Oklahoma Sooners are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Lloyd Noble Center. Sam Houston was on the positive side of .500 (19-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Oklahoma ended up 19-16 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 70-68.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.