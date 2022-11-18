Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Oklahoma

Current Records: South Alabama 1-2; Oklahoma 2-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the South Alabama Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners will be strutting in after a win while South Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oklahoma entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their contest against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks by a conclusive 74-53 score. The top scorers for Oklahoma were guard Grant Sherfield (15 points) and guard Joe Bamisile (15 points).

Meanwhile, South Alabama came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, falling 65-55. Guard Tyrell Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for South Alabama; Jones played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Sooners are now 2-1 while the Jaguars sit at a mirror-image 1-2. Oklahoma is 1-0 after wins this year, and South Alabama is 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.