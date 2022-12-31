Who's Playing
No. 6 Texas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Texas 11-1; Oklahoma 9-3
What to Know
The #6 Texas Longhorns won both of their matches against the Oklahoma Sooners last season (66-52 and 80-78) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Texas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Longhorns entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions by a conclusive 97-72 score.
Meanwhile, the Sooners were expected to lose against the Florida Gators last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Oklahoma picked up a 62-53 victory. It was another big night for their guard Grant Sherfield, who had 22 points.
Texas is now 11-1 while Oklahoma sits at 9-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Longhorns come into the contest boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18. On the other end of the spectrum, the Sooners are fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Texas 80 vs. Oklahoma 78
- Jan 11, 2022 - Texas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas 69 vs. Oklahoma 65
- Jan 26, 2021 - Oklahoma 80 vs. Texas 79
- Mar 03, 2020 - Texas 52 vs. Oklahoma 51
- Jan 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 72 vs. Texas 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 69 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas 79 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Feb 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Texas 66
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas 84 vs. Oklahoma 83
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 63 vs. Texas 60