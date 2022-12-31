Who's Playing

No. 6 Texas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Texas 11-1; Oklahoma 9-3

What to Know

The #6 Texas Longhorns won both of their matches against the Oklahoma Sooners last season (66-52 and 80-78) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Texas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Longhorns entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions by a conclusive 97-72 score.

Meanwhile, the Sooners were expected to lose against the Florida Gators last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Oklahoma picked up a 62-53 victory. It was another big night for their guard Grant Sherfield, who had 22 points.

Texas is now 11-1 while Oklahoma sits at 9-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Longhorns come into the contest boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18. On the other end of the spectrum, the Sooners are fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.