Who's Playing
No. 6 Texas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Texas 11-1; Oklahoma 9-3
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the #6 Texas Longhorns last season on scores of 52-66 and 78-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Oklahoma was expected to lose against the Florida Gators last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Oklahoma came out on top against Florida by a score of 62-53. Oklahoma's guard Grant Sherfield did his thing and had 22 points.
Meanwhile, everything went the Longhorns' way against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Tuesday as they made off with a 97-72 victory.
The Sooners are expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
Oklahoma is now 9-3 while Texas sits at 11-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.50% on the season. Texas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.22
Odds
The Longhorns are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Texas 80 vs. Oklahoma 78
- Jan 11, 2022 - Texas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas 69 vs. Oklahoma 65
- Jan 26, 2021 - Oklahoma 80 vs. Texas 79
- Mar 03, 2020 - Texas 52 vs. Oklahoma 51
- Jan 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 72 vs. Texas 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 69 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas 79 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Feb 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Texas 66
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas 84 vs. Oklahoma 83
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 63 vs. Texas 60