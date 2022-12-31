Who's Playing

No. 6 Texas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Texas 11-1; Oklahoma 9-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the #6 Texas Longhorns last season on scores of 52-66 and 78-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Oklahoma was expected to lose against the Florida Gators last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Oklahoma came out on top against Florida by a score of 62-53. Oklahoma's guard Grant Sherfield did his thing and had 22 points.

Meanwhile, everything went the Longhorns' way against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Tuesday as they made off with a 97-72 victory.

The Sooners are expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Oklahoma is now 9-3 while Texas sits at 11-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.50% on the season. Texas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.22

Odds

The Longhorns are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma.