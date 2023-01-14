Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Oklahoma

Current Records: West Virginia 10-6; Oklahoma 10-6

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a game against the Oklahoma Sooners since March 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Mountaineers and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

West Virginia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-78 to the Baylor Bears. West Virginia got double-digit scores from five players: guard Joe Toussaint (20), forward Tre Mitchell (14), guard Seth Wilson (11), guard Kedrian Johnson (10), and guard Erik Stevenson (10).

Oklahoma had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Kansas Jayhawks, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma as they fell 79-75 to Kansas. A silver lining for the Sooners was the play of guard Grant Sherfield, who had 25 points. Sherfield's performance made up for a slower contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-6. West Virginia is 2-3 after losses this season, Oklahoma 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.96

Odds

The Sooners are a 4-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.