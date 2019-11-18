How to watch Oklahoma vs. William & Mary: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma (home) vs. William & Mary (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 3-0; William & Mary 4-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 19-13; William & Mary 14-17

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Lloyd Noble Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as William & Mary skips in on four wins and Oklahoma on three.

While not quite a landslide, the game between William & Mary and the Hampton Pirates was still a pretty decisive one as William & Mary wrapped it up with a 78-65 victory.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 16 turnovers, Oklahoma took down the Oregon State Beavers 77-69. F Kristian Doolittle was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma, as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds. Doolittle didn't help his team much against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Tribe are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Tribe to 4-0 and the Sooners to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tribe and the Sooners clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Tribe.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.