Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: App. State 22-5, Old Dominion 6-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on App. State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact App. State proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 85-73 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Old Dominion has suffered since December 30, 2023.

The Mountaineers' victory was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Monarchs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

App. State came up short against the Monarchs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 74-63. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion and App. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.