Halftime Report

A win for Buffalo would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 43-38 lead against Old Dominion.

Buffalo entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Old Dominion hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Buffalo 0-0, Old Dominion 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena.

Looking back to last season, Old Dominion finished with a dismal 7-24 record. Similarly, Buffalo finished 4-27.

Everything went Old Dominion's way against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, as Old Dominion made off with a 77-58 win. Does Old Dominion have another victory up their sleeve, or will Buffalo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Going forward, Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They finished last season with a mediocre 6-22-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Odds

Old Dominion is a big 10-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.