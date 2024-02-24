Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-18, Old Dominion 6-22

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Chartway Arena. Coastal Carolina is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Chanticleers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 72-71 to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Mountaineers wasn't particularly close, with the Monarchs falling 82-67. Old Dominion found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition.

The Chanticleers' loss dropped their record down to 8-18. As for the Monarchs, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season.

Coastal Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Monarchs in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Coastal Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Old Dominion.