Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Drexel 3-2, Old Dominion 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chartway Arena. Drexel come into this contest with the #324 defense in the league, having only allowed 60.8 points per game on average this season.

Last Sunday, the Dragons beat the Royals 62-52.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 76-56 to the Tigers.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.