Halftime Report

George Wash. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Old Dominion.

If George Wash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Old Dominion will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: George Wash. 7-2, Old Dominion 3-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The George Wash. Revolutionaries will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. The Revolutionaries are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

George Wash. fought the good fight in their overtime match against American on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 81-71 to the Eagles. The Revolutionaries didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

George Wash.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Jacoi Hutchinson, who went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. What's more, Hutchinson also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Rafael Castro, who earned five points in addition to nine rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Old Dominion). They walked away with an 88-83 victory over William & Mary on Monday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Monarchs considering their 54-point performance the contest before.

Sean Durugordon was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 9 for 12 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Duquesne last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jaden Johnson was another key player, scoring 12 points along with eight assists.

Old Dominion was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The defeat snapped George Wash.'s winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 7-2 record. As for Old Dominion, they moved to 3-6 with that win, which also ended their three-game losing streak.

Going forward, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 3-6 ATS record.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 8-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Revolutionaries, as the game opened with the Revolutionaries as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

