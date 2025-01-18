Halftime Report

A win for Georgia Southern would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Old Dominion.

If Georgia Southern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-9 in no time. On the other hand, Old Dominion will have to make due with an 8-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 9-9, Old Dominion 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. The Eagles pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Monarchs.

On Thursday, Georgia Southern needed a bit of extra time to put away Coastal Carolina. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with an 88-87 victory over the Chanticleers. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Eagles as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Old Dominion's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 62-43 walloping at the hands of App. State. The matchup marked the Monarchs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Old Dominion struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as App. State posted 14.

The victory got Georgia Southern back to even at 9-9. As for Old Dominion, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern strolled past Old Dominion in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 92-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Old Dominion is a 4-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Monarchs, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Old Dominion and Georgia Southern both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.