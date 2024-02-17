Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia State 11-14, Old Dominion 6-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chartway Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, the Panthers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-63 punch to the gut against the Dukes on Thursday. Georgia State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-26.

The Monarchs' defeat was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-20. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season.

Old Dominion came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, falling 77-70. Will Old Dominion have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia State.