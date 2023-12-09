Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: James Madison 8-0, Old Dominion 3-5

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

After two games on the road, Old Dominion is heading back home. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Old Dominion on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tribe.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Giants 130-59 at home. James Madison might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three matchups by 21 points or more this season.

The Monarchs bumped their record down to 3-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Dukes, their victory bumped their record up to 8-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Old Dominion have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Old Dominion came up short against James Madison in their previous matchup back in February, falling 76-67. Will Old Dominion have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

James Madison has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Old Dominion.