Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: James Madison 17-2, Old Dominion 5-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. The James Madison Dukes and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on James Madison, who comes in off a win.

After a 92-83 finish the last time they played, James Madison and Marshall decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Dukes strolled past the Thundering Herd with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 67-52.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Old Dominion on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warhawks.

Old Dominion struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Dukes' win bumped their record up to 17-2. As for the Monarchs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

James Madison strolled past Old Dominion in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 84-69. Will James Madison repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Old Dominion.