Who's Playing
James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs
Current Records: James Madison 10-9, Old Dominion 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. The Dukes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
James Madison is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against App. State on Saturday. James Madison fell 58-50 to App. State. The Dukes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 67-63 to Georgia Southern. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Monarchs in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.
Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 32 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 17 consecutive games.
James Madison's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for Old Dominion, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.
James Madison strolled past Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 78-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for James Madison since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
James Madison has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.
- Feb 03, 2024 - James Madison 78 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Jan 24, 2024 - James Madison 78 vs. Old Dominion 62
- Dec 09, 2023 - James Madison 84 vs. Old Dominion 69
- Feb 16, 2023 - James Madison 76 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 02, 2023 - James Madison 78 vs. Old Dominion 73
- Nov 13, 2021 - James Madison 58 vs. Old Dominion 53
- Nov 20, 2019 - James Madison 80 vs. Old Dominion 78
- Dec 01, 2018 - Old Dominion 67 vs. James Madison 42
- Nov 13, 2017 - Old Dominion 69 vs. James Madison 53
- Nov 11, 2016 - Old Dominion 62 vs. James Madison 55