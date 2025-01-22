Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: James Madison 10-9, Old Dominion 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. The Dukes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

James Madison is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against App. State on Saturday. James Madison fell 58-50 to App. State. The Dukes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 67-63 to Georgia Southern. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Monarchs in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 32 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 17 consecutive games.

James Madison's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for Old Dominion, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

James Madison strolled past Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 78-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for James Madison since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

James Madison has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.