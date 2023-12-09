Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: James Madison 8-0, Old Dominion 3-5

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The James Madison Dukes and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on James Madison, who comes in off a win.

James Madison has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 21 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Giants 130-59 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as James Madison did.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Old Dominion last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 84-79 to the Tribe. Old Dominion has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Dukes have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 8-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.5 points per game. As for the Monarchs, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Going forward, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

James Madison has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Old Dominion.