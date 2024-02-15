Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Louisiana 16-9, Old Dominion 6-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Louisiana has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Louisiana, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% better than the opposition, a fact Louisiana proved on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Falcons 86-60 at home.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Chippewas. The matchup was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but Old Dominion couldn't quite close it out.

The Ragin Cajuns are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Monarchs, they dropped their record down to 6-19 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home.

Going forward, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Louisiana came up short against the Monarchs when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 70-66. Can Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisiana is a 4-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.