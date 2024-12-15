Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Northeastern 7-3, Old Dominion 3-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies are taking a road trip to face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chartway Arena. The Huskies might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

Northeastern's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Colgate , sneaking past 78-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Huskies.

Rashad King was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Youri Fritz was another key player, posting eight points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Wash. on Saturday. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaden Johnson, who posted 16 points plus seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Ceaser, who posted 16 points.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive contests.

Northeastern's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3. As for Old Dominion, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their field goals this season. Given Northeastern's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northeastern was able to grind out a solid win over Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 81-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Northeastern.