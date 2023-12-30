Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: South Alabama 7-5, Old Dominion 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Old Dominion is heading back home. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 87-65 punch to the gut against the Minutemen.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrone Williams, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, South Alabama entered their tilt with Alabama A&M with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Jaguars enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over the Bulldogs last Thursday.

The Monarchs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5.

Looking forward, Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Old Dominion: they have a less-than-stellar 2-8 record against the spread this season.

Old Dominion skirted past South Alabama 66-64 when the teams last played back in January. Does Old Dominion have another victory up their sleeve, or will South Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Old Dominion is a 4-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.