Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: TCU 8-1, Old Dominion 3-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Old Dominion took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on TCU, who comes in off a win.

TCU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Sun Devils 79-59. The score was close at the half, but TCU pulled away in the second half with 53 points.

TCU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Emanuel Miller, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Micah Peavy, who dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the first time this season that Peavy pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their third straight loss. The matchup between the Monarchs and the Dukes wasn't particularly close, with the Monarchs falling 84-69. Old Dominion has struggled against James Madison recently, as their matchup last Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Chaunce Jenkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Horned Frogs' victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for the Monarchs, their loss dropped their record down to 3-6.