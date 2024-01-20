Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-12, Old Dominion 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while UL Monroe will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Old Dominion scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Thundering Herd as the Monarchs made off with a 91-66 win. The victory was some much needed relief for Old Dominion as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UL Monroe and James Madison on Thursday hardly resembled the 58-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Warhawks' painful 89-70 defeat to the Dukes might stick with them for a while. UL Monroe just can't catch a break and has now endured nine losses in a row.

The Monarchs' win bumped their record up to 5-13. As for the Warhawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.