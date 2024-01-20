Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-12, Old Dominion 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while UL Monroe will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Old Dominion scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Thundering Herd as the Monarchs made off with a 91-66 win. The victory was some much needed relief for Old Dominion as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UL Monroe and James Madison on Thursday hardly resembled the 58-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Warhawks' painful 89-70 defeat to the Dukes might stick with them for a while. UL Monroe just can't catch a break and has now endured nine losses in a row.

The Monarchs' win bumped their record up to 5-13. As for the Warhawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.