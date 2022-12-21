Who's Playing

George Mason @ Old Dominion

Current Records: George Mason 7-4; Old Dominion 7-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the George Mason Patriots at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Monarchs escaped with a win two weeks ago against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 44-43.

Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday GMU proved too difficult a challenge. The Patriots snuck past Tulane with a 62-56 win. The top scorer for GMU was guard Victor Bailey Jr. (19 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Old Dominion is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Monarchs, who are 5-5 against the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Old Dominion ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. Less enviably, the Patriots are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against GMU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a 3-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Old Dominion and George Mason both have one win in their last two games.