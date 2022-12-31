Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Louisiana 10-3; Old Dominion 8-5

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Chartway Arena. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Louisiana was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 77-76 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Speaking of close games: Old Dominion entered their game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for the Monarchs as they fell 60-57 to Arkansas State. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Old Dominion to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the matchup.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.