Who's Playing
Marshall @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Marshall 24-6; Old Dominion 18-11
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again on Friday and play against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Thundering Herd beat the James Madison Dukes 92-83 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Old Dominion beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 69-64 on Wednesday.
Marshall is now 24-6 while the Monarchs sit at 18-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marshall ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.7 on average. Less enviably, Old Dominion has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Marshall have won ten out of their last 15 games against Old Dominion.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Marshall 73 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
- Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 22, 2018 - Old Dominion 84 vs. Marshall 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 76
- Mar 09, 2017 - Marshall 64 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 23, 2017 - Old Dominion 86 vs. Marshall 65
- Jan 05, 2017 - Marshall 90 vs. Old Dominion 86
- Feb 20, 2016 - Marshall 82 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - Marshall 78 vs. Old Dominion 75