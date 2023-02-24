Who's Playing

Marshall @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Marshall 24-6; Old Dominion 18-11

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again on Friday and play against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Thundering Herd beat the James Madison Dukes 92-83 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Old Dominion beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 69-64 on Wednesday.

Marshall is now 24-6 while the Monarchs sit at 18-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marshall ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.7 on average. Less enviably, Old Dominion has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall have won ten out of their last 15 games against Old Dominion.

  • Jan 14, 2023 - Marshall 73 vs. Old Dominion 65
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
  • Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
  • Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67
  • Feb 22, 2018 - Old Dominion 84 vs. Marshall 79
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 76
  • Mar 09, 2017 - Marshall 64 vs. Old Dominion 63
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Old Dominion 86 vs. Marshall 65
  • Jan 05, 2017 - Marshall 90 vs. Old Dominion 86
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Marshall 82 vs. Old Dominion 65
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Marshall 78 vs. Old Dominion 75