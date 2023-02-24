Who's Playing

Marshall @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Marshall 24-6; Old Dominion 18-11

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again on Friday and play against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Thundering Herd beat the James Madison Dukes 92-83 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Old Dominion beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 69-64 on Wednesday.

Marshall is now 24-6 while the Monarchs sit at 18-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marshall ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.7 on average. Less enviably, Old Dominion has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall have won ten out of their last 15 games against Old Dominion.