Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Old Dominion

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Chartway Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 13-19.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Hawks will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last eight years.