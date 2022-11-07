Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Old Dominion
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Chartway Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 13-19.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Hawks will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Monarchs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last eight years.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Old Dominion 76 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 52
- Nov 27, 2017 - Old Dominion 83 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 44
- Dec 18, 2015 - Old Dominion 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 47